NCW Students Encouraged To Apply For 2018 State Opportunity Scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Washington State Opportunity Scholarship, with the deadline two days away. Students must have earned a high school diploma or GED from a Washington State high school or institution by June 2018, and must be pursuing an eligible, high-demand major in science, technology, engineering, math, or health care at an eligible Washington state college or university starting in fall of 2018.

Dr. Sue Kane, Apple STEM Network Co-Director, joins KOHO’s Dan Langager to talk about how the Opportunity Scholarship awards students up to $22,500 over their college careers with additional skill-building and professional development support as they work towards a bachelors degree in a STEM field.

Kane said last year, Apple STEM Network partnered with WSOS to promote the program and increase the number of local applicants. As a result, 51 of the total 1,850 scholarships granted were to students from the Cashmere, East Wenatchee, Quincy, and Wenatchee areas. These local students were eligible to receive up to a collective total of $1,135,000 in scholarships throughout their time in college.