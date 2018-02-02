Nature Art Revisions, Punk Music, Apple Capital Records – Downtown Wenatchee’s First Friday Art Walk
Kasey Koski, Exhibits Curator at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, swings by the KOHO studio to talk about First Friday events tonight throughout downtown Wenatchee, including the final weekend of the Apple Capital Records Exhibit at the Museum, second hand store art revisions at Radar Station, Two Rivers, Robert Graves and other galleries, Wenatchee Valley College’s MAC and Robert Graves Galleries and more.