Local Music Students Getting Jazzed This Week With The LA6
The Wenatchee Jazz Workshop has been bringing great jazz to our schools and our valley since 2001. It pairs professional jazz musicians/instructors with jazz band students from six local middle and high schools for a week. Each guest musician works with students in his or her respective section: saxophone, trumpet, trombone, piano, bass and percussion – sitting among the students and conveying the language and techniques of jazz music. At the end of the week are two public concerts, called “Jazznights”: one by the pros and one featuring the students from the six schools.
The Wenatchee Jazz Workshop is a nonprofit organization that depends on financial support from Wenatchee area schools, businesses and supporters of the arts, including KOHO 101.