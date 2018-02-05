Local Delegation Visits Washington D.C. With $150 Million Infrastructure Ask

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about last weeks’ trip to the the other Washington to discuss infrastructure funding with Sen. Maria Cantwell and Congressmen Dave Reichert and Dan Newhouse. The $150 million INFRA Grant would fund major improvements to North Wenatchee Ave., US2/Easy St., Sunset Highway, Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge and other critical points across the lower Wenatchee Valley.

Kuntz also heads back to Olympia this week to meet with state lawmakers about proposed projects important to Wenatchee.