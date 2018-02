The 22nd annual Leavenworth Empty Bowls Festival is gearing up to unveil the artist bowls in the online auction. The Glazing Days at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort saw hundreds come to paint bowls and tickets for the annual Soup Supper at the Festhalle are sold out.

Empty Bowls organizers Linda Clauson and Tiffany Brine swing by the KOHO studio to talk about the festival and upcoming Artist Bowl Gala March 4.