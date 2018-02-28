Leavenworth Council Approves ‘Castle Site’ Annexation, Developer To Submit Permit Application

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about last night’s annexation, as well as approving a contract bid to pave Commercial and Whitman Streets and working with Link Transit on the proposed Park-N-Ride behind Safeway.

The Leavenworth city council voted last evening 6 – 1 in favor of annexing property at the west end of town into city limits. Ten acres of the so-called “castle site” sit at the corner of Icicle Road and Highway 2, just before the entrance to the Tumwater Canyon.

Council member Sharon Waters, the lone holdout, stated she would have liked more time than two weeks since developers proposed an adventure park for the property to consider the matter before the vote for annexation. A few citizens in attendance voiced their concerns as well, but the overall atmosphere was that the park would be a welcome addition.

Since last night’s meeting was just about the annexation of the property, a future meeting will cover the park itself once the developers have submitted permit applications.