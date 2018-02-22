Law Enforcement Volunteer Deputies Begin Reserve Academy

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the start of this year’s reserve deputy academy, where local volunteers learn the ins and outs of law enforcement and volunteer their time to area law enforcement agencies.

Burnett also addresses KOHO’s reporting yesterday on the influx of campers and hikers to the Enchantments of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness and what that means for local Search & Rescue.