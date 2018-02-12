Fire Marshal: Home Escape Plan, Smoke Detectors Save Lives

So far in 2018, there have been seven fire fatalities in homes with no working smoke alarms, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Office is encouraging every household to develop and practice a home escape plan. KOHO’s Jay Witherbee has the details.

Here is what you can do:

Sketch the floor plan of your home.

Identify all doors, windows, and other possible emergency exits for every room in your home.

Draw arrows to indicate your primary exits.

With a different color, draw arrows to indicate secondary exits.

Choose a meeting place outside of your home, and mark it on your escape plan.

Write the emergency telephone number for the fire department on your escape plan.

Twice a year, practice your escape plan with everyone living in your home.

Keep your escape plan posted on the refrigerator.

To learn more about home escape planning and how to prevent home fires, visit the State Fire Marshal’s website at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/public/