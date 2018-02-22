Chelan County Port To Surplus CTC, Hire New Executive Director

Pat Jones, Executive Director of the Port of Chelan County, joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today to talk about the decision and process of surplussing the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) in Olds Station.

Jones also said two flex buildings are coming to the Cashmere Mill Site, a polymer manufacturer is moving from Yakima to Olds Station and recruitment is underway now for a deputy director of the Port who will take over as executive director from him at the end of the year.