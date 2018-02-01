Chelan County Deputy’s Highway 2 U-Turn Causes Collision, Sheriff Heads To Olympia For Law & Justice Day

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett joins Dan Langager to talk about his trip to Olympia this week for Law & Justice Day and some bills affecting law enforcement floating around the Capitol right now.

Burnett also talks about a collision on Highway 2 over the weekend. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a Chelan County Sheriff’s deputy caused a two vehicle accident Saturday afternoon while attempting a u-turn on Highway 2 near the Big Y Cafe.

Chelan County Sheriff Deputy Jeremy Mannin was eastbound on SR 2 when he saw a vehicle speeding in the westbound lane. Mannin activated the lights on his patrol car, pulled slightly to the right and attempted a u-turn, at which time he collided with a Ford F150 pickup – a command vehicle for Chelan County Fire District 6.

The collision occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the Big Y in Peshastin. No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing. The Washington State Patrol report lists the cause of the accident as improper u-turn by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy and said there won’t be any charges filed.