Avalanches Claim Three Lives In Central Cascades, Officials Warn Of Increased Danger

With lots of fresh snow the last 10 days or so in the Cascade Mountains, skiers, showshoers and snowmobilers were out in full this weekend. Avalanche officials warned of high danger and several were reported.

One blocked Highway 20 near Newhalem, but two proved fatal. A snowmobiler from Seattle was killed in an avalanche near Mirror Lake south of I-90 and west of Cle Elum; two teenagers died in an avalanche snowshoeing in the backcountry near Alpental.

Dan Langager reports.