4th Annual ‘Living Better With Autoimmunity’ Seminar This Saturday In Wenatchee

Join the Wenatchee Valley Autoimmune Network this Saturday for “Living Better With Autoimmunity,” a seminar featuring local doctors, researchers and other autoimmune experts from around the state.

Pat Quinn-Williams and Patti Eggleston join Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the seminar and resources available for locals dealing with an autoimmune disorder.

Learn more and RSVP at a3autoimmunity.org or 509-679-0671