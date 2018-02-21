21st Annual Janice Franz Talent Show To Help Local Mom With Breast Cancer

The 21st annual Janice Franz Talent Show will take place in the Wenatchee High School auditorium Feb. 14-16 at 7 p.m. More than 30 acts will compete for a chance to perform on the final night. The winners of the competition earn awards like Best Overall Act, People’s Choice Award and Top Vocalist Award.

The proceeds from this year’s show are going to Chelane Paine, a single mother and community member, in her fight against metastatic breast cancer. Paine was diagnosed in February 2016 and lost her mother several weeks later, who had been battling lung cancer. She also lost her father to lung cancer in 1995. She is currently on disability and struggles to find money to support both her and her son.

Joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studios is Ryen Hunsaker, Activities Coordinator with Wenatchee High ASB, and Diana Haglund, Coordinator of Wenatchee Learns.