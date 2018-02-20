2018 Session: Senator Brad Hawkins Talks Royal Court Visit, Supplemental Budget, Carbon Tax

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks about today’s visit by the recently-crowned 2018 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty – Queen Gretta and Princesses Sophie and Jessica, as well as yesterday’s proposal by Senate Democrats on how to spend an increase in projected revenue over the next three years and a citizens’ poll on the carbon tax proposal making its way through the Legislature.