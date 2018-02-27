2018 Session: Senator Brad Hawkins Talks Budgets, Carbon Tax, Nearing End of Session
12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.
Today Hawkins talks about the three supplemental budgets passed by the Senate this week – operating, capital, transportation, how to spend extra revenues and increase teacher pay, whether bills he’s sponsored in the Senate will make it out of the House, the latest with the proposed carbon tax and more.