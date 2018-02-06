2018 Session: Senator Brad Hawkins On Proposed Carbon Tax

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks about the proposed carbon tax and what it might mean for the state and the 12th legislative district.

The measure to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change has cleared a Senate committee. The Senate energy, environment and technology committee amended and approved Senate Bill 6203 Thursday night. It now goes to a fiscal committee. Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and bill sponsor, says climate change is having a profound effect on the state and world and the measure attempts to address that.

The bill proposes a new tax of $10 per metric ton of carbon emissions, lower than the $20 per ton originally proposed by Gov. Jay Inslee. The tax would begin in 2019 and in 2021 would increase $2 per ton each year until it is capped at $30 a ton.

Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Republican from Ferndale, criticized the bill saying it would force businesses to leave the state and hurt working families.

If the Legislature doesn’t act on a carbon policy, a coalition of environmental, labor and other groups say they will move ahead with a citizen’s initiative this November.