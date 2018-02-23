2018 Session: Reps. Condotta, Steele Talk Supplemental Budget, Increased Revenues, Tourism
12th District Representatives Mike Steele and Cary Condotta join Dan Langager every Friday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.
Today they talk about latest revenue projections and where that extra money should go – likely increasing teacher pay and lowering property taxes, as well as bills reinstating the Tourism Promotion Board and increasing service animal requirements.