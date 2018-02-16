2018 Apple Blossom Royalty – Meet The Queen, Princesses

The 2018 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty was selected last Saturday at the annual pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank. Chosen to reign over the 99th Festival are Queen Gretta Wiersma and Princesses Sophie Castillo and Jessica Murray.

Get to know the royal court with KOHO’s Randy Roadz.

Queen Gretta Wiersma

Gretta is the daughter of Don and Sue Wiersma. Gretta serves as senior class president, sports editor for her school’s newspaper, and has participated in both varsity soccer and track her entire high school career. Gretta is also involved with Young Life, Random Acts of Kindness club and is a member of Honor Society. She also enjoys babysitting when she can fit it into her busy schedule. In her spare time, she loves skiing in the winter, hiking in the summer, baking, crafting, and watching movies. After graduation, Gretta plans to major in education and minor in psychology.

Princess Sophie Castillo

Sophie is the daughter of Miguel and Megan Castillo. Sophie is involved in her school’s varsity golf team, DECA, FBLA, mock trial team, model United Nations organization, and Key Club. In her spare time, Sophie tutors and job shadows at John Newbery Elementary School and has been involved with the TEDdriven organization. After graduation Sophie plans on going to a four-year university and getting her major in elementary education with an endorsement in special education, and a minor in business.

Princess Jessica Murray

Jessica is the daughter of Bill and Jodi Murray. Jessica is her high school’s activities coordinator, co-president of Random Acts of Kindness Club, a member of Honor Society and a Math is Cool instructor. Jessica is a freshman Ignite leader and she volunteers at our local humane society. In her spare time, Jessica enjoys hiking, watching movies, making crafts and journaling. After graduation, Jessica plans to attend a university and double major in mathematics and business.