2018 Apple Blossom Royalty Candidates – Wenatchee School District

The 2018 Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant is this Saturday Feb. 10 at Wenatchee High School. Five candidates from Wenatchee and five from Eastmont School Districts are vying for Queen and two Princesses.

Get to know the five finalists from Wenatchee along with KOHO’s Randy Roadz.

Sophie Castillo

Sophie is the daughter of Miguel and Megan Castillo. Sophie is involved in her school’s varsity golf team, DECA, FBLA, mock trial team, model United Nations organization, and Key Club. In her spare time, Sophie tutors and job shadows at John Newbery Elementary School and has been involved with the TEDdriven organization. After graduation Sophie plans on going to a four-year university and getting her major in elementary education with an endorsement in special education, and a minor in business.

Jessica Murray

Jessica is the daughter of Bill and Jodi Murray. Jessica is her high school’s activities coordinator, co-president of Random Acts of Kindness Club, a member of Honor Society and a Math is Cool instructor. Jessica is a freshman Ignite leader and she volunteers at our local humane society. In her spare time, Jessica enjoys hiking, watching movies, making crafts and journaling. After graduation, Jessica plans to attend a university and double major in mathematics and business.

Estela Navarro

Estela is the daughter of Ed and Deborah Navarro. Estela is the Senior Drum Major for her school’s marching band, a member of her school’s mock trial team, Model United Nations, Honor Society, and Key Club. Estela paged in the Washington State Senate in March 2017 for Senator Brad Hawkins, and she is a Brand Associate at Old Navy. In her spare time, she enjoys playing the clarinet, baking, and playing with her dogs. After graduation, Estela plans to attend a university and major in economics, policy, and law in order to pursue a career as an attorney.

Lauren Thompson

Lauren is the daughter of Andrew and Anita Thompson. Lauren is an active member in the drama club as well as International Thespian Society and participates in National Honor Society. Lauren serves as a youth leader at her church and manages the lighting board for events held at her church, as well as directing church productions. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, drawing, reading, and going camping. After graduation, Lauren plans on majoring in film or creative writing.

Gretta Wiersma

Gretta is the daughter of Don and Sue Wiersma. Gretta serves as senior class president, sports editor for her school’s newspaper, and has participated in both varsity soccer and track her entire high school career. Gretta is also involved with Young Life, Random Acts of Kindness club and is a member of Honor Society. She also enjoys babysitting when she can fit it into her busy schedule. In her spare time, she loves skiing in the winter, hiking in the summer, baking, crafting, and watching movies. After graduation, Gretta plans to major in education and minor in psychology.