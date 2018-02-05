2018 Apple Blossom Royalty Candidates – Eastmont School District

The 2018 Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant is this Saturday Feb. 10 at Wenatchee High School. Five candidates from Eastmont and five from Wenatchee School Districts are vying for Queen and two Princesses.

Get to know the five finalists from Eastmont along with KOHO’s Randy Roadz.

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca is the daughter of Chris and Jodie Hall. Rebecca is currently the ASB President at her high school, a four-year varsity athlete, and an active member of senate for over six years. Rebecca has lettered in community service for more than 150 hours of volunteering in one year, and currently serves as a youth volleyball coach. In her spare time, Rebecca enjoys playing sports, working on art projects, and hanging out with friends. After graduation, Rebecca plans to play volleyball for Whitman and pursue pre-medicine.

Brooke Mott

Brooke is the daughter of Ed and Sherry Mott. Brooke is enrolled in the Running Start program through Wenatchee Valley College and currently works as a nanny to an infant and toddler. During her sophomore year, Brooke lettered as a first year cross country runner for her high school. Brooke’s favorite way to be involved in the community is through Grace City Church with the photography team being her favorite. She was excited to help this team video tape the first ever Apple Blossom Opening Ceremonies. Brooke also serves on the childcare and hospitality teams at her church as well as the youth leadership team with which she participated in the clean-up following the Pateros fires. In her spare time, she enjoys wakeboarding, horseback riding, photography, snowboarding, and four-wheeling. After graduation, Brooke plans to earn a degree in elementary education.

Brynn Sherrell

Brynn is the daughter of Jimmy and Paula Sherrell. Brynn is the president of her school’s house system, vice-president of Key Club and has been involved with her school’s yearbook. She has been part of Student United Way where she completed over 800 hours of community service, earned her four-year varsity letter and was elected treasurer. She has also received varsity letters in mock trial and ultimate Frisbee. Brynn also enjoys participating in her schools reading buddy program and being a nanny, she currently works at McGlinn’s Public House in Wenatchee. In her spare times she enjoys reading, watching movies and spending time with friends and family. After graduation, Brynn plans to major in communications with a minor in public relations.

Shayn Stanaway

Shayn is the daughter of Eric and Sandy Stanaway. Shayn is a varsity volleyball player for her high school, an active member of Key Club and Honor Society. She is a running start student at Wenatchee Valley College and is on track to receive her AA degree upon graduation. Shayn was selected to be a student ambassador for the Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City in 2014. In her spare time, Shayn enjoys reading, painting, writing in her daily journal, playing golf and baking treats. After graduation, Shayn plans on attending a university and majoring in nursing and minoring in journalism.

Aryana Villafuerte

Aryana is the daughter of Julio and Claudia Villafuerte. Aryana is the Lieutenant Governor of the River Academy, Eastmont, Wenatchee, Cashmere, and Cascade High School Key Clubs. Aryana is also an Editor of her school Yearbook and is involved in the reading buddy program. Aryana serves as the president of the Student United Way Youth Leadership Council and works at McGlinn’s in Wenatchee. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering, babysitting, and going to her grandmother’s house. After graduation, Aryana plans to major in non-profit management.