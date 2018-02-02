2017 Sports Overall Employment Growth For Chelan-Douglas Counties, With Most Jobs In Ag

The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a 5.9% unemployment rate for the month of December. That’s 415 less unemployed people from Dec. 2016, and more than 1,300 more people in the local labor force.

Construction jobs were up, as well as health services, retail and tourism. Manufacturing, government and private services were flat.

North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck joins Dan Langager to break down the data from December and give a full wrap-up of all of 2017.