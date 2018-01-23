WSU Researchers Develop Pesticide Protection For Bees

Studies by multiple countries over the last few years point to a number of causes of honeybee colony collapse. Bee populations have been declining for years and scientists are trying to figure out why – exposure to pesticides, lack of food sources, a variety of pests and pathogens. One large study out of Europe found a common pesticide dramatically weakens already vulnerable honeybee hives.
Now, Washington State University received an award for work on a substance that can be fed to bees to help them withstand the toxic effects of pesticides. Eric Tegethoff has more.

WSU researchers have developed a micro-particle they say can be fed to bees to help them withstand exposure to pesticides. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Hopkins and Waled Suliman.)
