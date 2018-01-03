What’s The Future Of Bitcoin In North Central Washington?

Bitcoins went on a meteoric rise in 2017, partly thanks to server operators using cheap electricity from public utility districts for their cryptocurrency data mining.

The Chelan County PUD has reported a recent surge in inquires about new large load power services from bitcoin and blockchain operations.

John Stoll, Managing Director of Customer Utilities, said the unprecedented increase in high density load (HDL) inquires is putting a strain on the District. Stoll sat down with KOHO’s Dan Langager to explain the current state of cryptocurrencies in the region and where they’re headed.