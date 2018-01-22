Water Bill Compromise Leads To Gov.’s Signature On Capital Budget

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed both a $4.2 billion capital budget that pays for construction projects across the state, as well as a compromise bill on a contentious water issue that had stalled the budget for months. Inslee signed the so-called Hirst fix earlier Friday in his office, followed by public signings of the budget and accompanying bonds bill later in the afternoon.

The Senate and the House passed all of the measures Thursday night after reaching agreement on how to address a state Supreme Court decision known as Hirst involving the use of domestic wells in rural areas. They also quickly passed the construction spending plan that includes money for major projects across the state, including affordable housing, K-12 school buildings, mental health beds and public work projects.

The end of the 2nd week of the 2018 legislative session saw lawmakers moving forward on those issues and others, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.