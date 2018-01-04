Streak Of Record-Low Unemployment Rate Continues In Chelan-Douglas Counties

The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a 4.6% unemployment rate for the month of November. That’s 730 less unemployed people from Nov. 2016, and 2,000 more people in the local labor force.

Construction jobs were up, as well as health services, retail and tourism. Manufacturing, government and private services were flat.

North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck joins Dan Langager to break down all the data.