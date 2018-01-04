Search & Rescue Responds To Three Chiwawa-Area Snowmobile Crashes On Same Day

With plenty of fresh snow over the New Year’s weekend, snowmobilers were out in the Fish Lake area. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to three snowmobile accidents.

The first call was for a beginner rider who lost control and ran into a tree, receiving minor injuries. Two calls came in for lost snowmobilers, one group near Alder Creek and the other near the Lake Wenatchee Rec Center on Chiwawa Loop Road. The fourth call was the most severe. Two riders went over a slope and into a ravine, breaking several bones. It took two dozen rescuers from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Emergency Management and Cascade Ambulance three hours to get both riders out. They were transported to Central Washington Hospital.

Rich Magnussen, Director of Chelan County Emergency Management, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studios to talk about the crashes and good winter recreation safety.