Public Donations To Local Non-Profits Set Record In 3rd Annual GiveNCW Campaign

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington awarded a total of $441,630 to 25 local nonprofits, thanks to donations to Give NCW from people across the region and beyond.

The foundation awarded over $200,000 in Regional Impact Grants, and the public donated $235,400 through Give NCW. An extra $5,000 was added to the total awards from the foundation through its Funday Monday contest, where names were drawn from donations processed on each Monday of the campaign.

The foundation’s executive director Beth Stipe said this is the second year the public has outdone the foundation in funding local nonprofits. Stipe and Jennifer Dolge, Director of Donor Services & Communciations, stop by the KOHO studio for a full recap.

The next grant round will open June 1 and close August 1 – one month earlier than previous years. Stay up to date at cfncw.org.