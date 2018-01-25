NCW Emergency Operations Center Gets $1 Million In State Capital Budget

Following the Sleepy Hollow Fire in June 2016 that claimed nearly 30 homes in Wenatchee, local fire districts, emergency management and law enforcement personnel learned up close how the lack of a full response center in North Central Washington can hamper their response. Along with help from Senator Brad Hawkins, they secured $1 million in the state’s capital construction budget.

For more on what having an Emergency Operations Center would mean for local response, Dan Langager talks with Sheriff Brian Burnett and Sergeant Kent Sisson of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.