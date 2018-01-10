NCW Bitcoiners Getting National Attention As CNBC Comes To Town

Salcido Enterprises is hosting a CNBC news crew today and tomorrow. The crew will be in the Wenatchee Valley to interview Malachi Salcido and tour Salcido Enterprise facilities as part of a story focused on highlighting efforts toward developing blockchain infrastructure and technology.

Other notable interviews scheduled include Steve Wright of the Chelan County PUD and Ron Cridlebaugh of the Port of Douglas County.

CNBC will broadcast from one of Salcido Enterprises blockchain data centers this Thursday from 8am-2:30pm.

Malachi Salcido is the founder and owner of Salcido Enterprises Group of Companies, with expertise in large-scale high-tech site development, mechanical/electrical engineering and manufacturing, facilities management and cryptocurrency.

Marcus Bellissimo has more.