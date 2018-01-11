National Law Enforcement Day, Pierce County Deputy Killed: A Chat With Sheriff Brian Burnett

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett joins Dan Langager to talk about Tuesday’s National Law Enforcement Day and the loss of an on-duty deputy near Tacoma Sunday night.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer says a 32-year-old man was arrested Monday on unrelated felony warrants in the Shelton area. Troyer said detectives have since tied him to the shooting.

34-year-old Deputy Daniel McCartney was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday during a foot chase while responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, southeast of Tacoma.

A suspect in his mid-30s was found dead at the scene but another suspect escaped, prompting a manhunt. The suspects’ names have not been released. Troyer said the man is expected to appear in court today on a charge of first-degree murder.