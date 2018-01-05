Music T-Shirts, Water Colors, Collages – Downtown Wenatchee’s First Friday Art Walk

Kasey Koski, Exhibits Curator at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, swings by the KOHO studio to talk about First Friday events tonight throughout downtown Wenatchee, including Apple Capital Records at the Museum, art at Radar Station, Two Rivers, Robert Graves and other galleries, Wenatchee Valley College’s MAC and Robert Graves Galleries and more.

The Museum’s annual Multicultural Festival and Martin Luther King Jr. Day is next Saturday, Jan. 13.