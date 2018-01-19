Leavenworth Empty Bowls Festival Painting Days Start Today At Sleeping Lady Resort

The 22nd annual Leavenworth Empty Bowls Festival kicks off today with the Glazing Days at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort. It’s part of the annual fundraiser supporting the Community Cupboard food bank and art education in local schools. Hundreds of Upper Valley residents participate in this unique event every year, buying undecorated bowls made by local artists and painting them with a design of their choice. The bowls are then fired and returned for the big soup supper March 22 at the Festhalle. As well as being able to decorate your own bowl, you can bid on bowls painted by local artists in the Artist Bowl Auction prior to the community dinner.

Bob Mark, Community Cupboard Manager, and Diane Priebe, committee member for Empty Bowls, join Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the painting days and how the festival benefits the arts and those in need in the upper valley.