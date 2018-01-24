Improvements Coming To Several Chelan PUD Parks In 2018

Chelan County PUD Parks Manager Ryan Baker swings by the KOHO studio to talk about a number of improvements for PUD parks this year. From shoreline improvements in Walla Walla Point Park, to new picnic tables and boat launches, to keeping Canada geese off grass fields, Baker gives a preview of what park visitors can expect to see this year.

And how you can snag a State Park pass for Daroga, Lincoln Rock and Wenatchee Confluence State Parks. These are PUD parks operated by the state. You can apply online at chelanpud.org and in person at PUD offices.