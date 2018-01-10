Governor Inslee Proposes Carbon Tax In State Of The State, Calls For Capital Budget, Opioid Help

Gov. Jay Inslee gave his annual state-of-the-state speech yesterday in Olympia. He told state senators and representatives, local leaders and citizens that there is work to do on fighting the opioid crisis, as well as addressing gun violence. Inslee told the Legislature that passage of the $4 billion capital budget was a crucial first order of business this session. And in his largest and most ambitious proposal, the Governor called for a new tax on carbon emissions in an effort to combat climate change. Dan Langager has more.