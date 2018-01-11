Eastmont’s Robert E. Lee School Officially Becomes Lee Elementary

Robert E. Lee Elementary School in East Wenatchee has been renamed Lee Elementary. The Eastmont School Board voted Monday to change the name after months of debate among school district leaders, parents, students and citizens about a school named after the Confederate general.

Board members ultimately decided to bring forward the motion to change the name to Lee Elementary School, which had been proposed Dec. 11 by Superintendent Garn Christensen. Board member Annette Eggers made the motion, with a second from Cindy Wright. Both had previously said they opposed changing the name.

Last week, legal counsel told the board it did not have the authority to put the issue to voters on an advisory ballot measure. The board is also considering a change in policy for how it names facilities, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.