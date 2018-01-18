Diamond Foundry, HOM Solutions, Other New Businesses Bringing Jobs To Chelan County

The Port of Chelan County held a panel discussion yesterday with Diamond Foundry and other businesses about new jobs coming to Chelan County, how technology is changing agriculture, Bitcoins and more.

Diamond Foundry is currently building a new production facility in Wenatchee and plans to open in about six months. HOM Solutions will open a new Central Washington headquarters in Olds Station.

Port Commissioner JC Baldwin and Business Development Director Craig Larsen join Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about new businesses and jobs coming to the county. Larsen said they’ve also launched a new real estate site called ChooseChelanCounty.com.