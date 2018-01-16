Community Foundation Scholarship Applications Now Open For Local Students

Scholarship applications are now open through the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, with the deadline for most March 1.

The Foundation manages over 100 unique scholarships established by individuals and families who feel passionate about furthering education for local students, said Erika Orsulak, Director of Education Programs.

Also joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studio is Mark Spurgeon, member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Scholarships are available to high school seniors, current college students, and non-traditional students from North Central Washington who are planning to attend four-year colleges and universities, community colleges and trade schools.

The application process is all online at CFNCW.org.

Stronger School Grant applications are open now too.