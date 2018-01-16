City Of Chelan Hosting Affordable Housing Town Hall Tonight

The City of Chelan is hosting a Town Hall Meeting today on the issue of housing. Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney said the goal of the Affordable Housing Initiative is allow more low- and middle-income earners to find homes and apartments, as well as keep current residents in the Chelan Valley, rather than seeing them move to Entiat.

Likely to be discussed at tonight’s meeting is a request to lower hook up fees by Weidner Apartments – who is looking to develop a large complex in Chelan. Weidner is the developer of several apartment buildings in the region, including Riverside 9 in Wenatchee. The company says they are currently working on several more contracts to build.

Though not categorized as “affordable housing,” they do help address the overall need for long term housing availability in Chelan County. Tonight’s Town Hall Meeting is at the Chelan Senior Center at 6 p.m.