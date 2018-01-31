Chelan County Commission Heading To Olympia – Wildfires, Water Storage, Emergency Services

Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Dan Langager to talk about his trips to the state capitol in Olympia – the Legislative Steering Committee meeting with the Washington State Association of Counties, today’s Wildland Fire Summit and tomorrow’s meetings with lawmakers on water storage and emergency services.

Goehner also talks about an upcoming study of the Lake Chelan watershed and tonight’s meeting with the Alcoa Working Group and Chelan PUD at the Conlfuence Technology Center in Wenatchee.