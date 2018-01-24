Central Wash. University Aviation Program Unveils Newest Training Aircraft

With a pilot shortage across the Northwest, especially for regional, smaller flights, Central Washington University has been expanding its aviation curriculum. The program recently received Federal Aviation Administration certification to run its own flight school, under its own license.

Pursuing any career can be difficult if the tools you’re training on are outdated. When it comes to aviation, state-of-the-art aircraft is key. Tomorrow the department will officially roll out its fleet of new, CWU Aviation-branded training aircraft. Marcus Bellissimo reports.