BLM Examining Fuel Reduction To Protect Rangelands In Great Basin

Following the sharp increase in brush fires across the Western U.S., the Bureau of Land Management wants to address the correlation between invasive plants and rangeland wildfires. They’re seeking public opinion through mid-February. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Public comments can be submitted by:

* e-mail: GRSG_PEIS@blm.gov

* Fax: (208) 373-3805

* Surface mail: Jonathan Beck, BLM Idaho State Office, 1387 S. Vinnell Way, Boise, ID 83709

* And the BLM website: https://go.usa.gov/xnQcG.