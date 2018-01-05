Agencies Seek Comments On Snow Lake Valve Work For Upper Valley Water Control

Water from the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area is vital to various entities in the upper valley. An Environmental Assessment of work that needs to be performed to keep the water flowing seeks public comment. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The draft EA is available here. The comment deadline is Thursday, January 11. Send written comments to Stephen Kolk, Wenatchee subbasin liaison, Bureau of Reclamation, 301 Yakima Street, room 319, Wenatchee, WA 98801-2966 or via email at BOR-PNR-SnowLakeEA@usbr.gov.

If you have any questions about this project, contact Stephen Kolk at 509-667-8494.