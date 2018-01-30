2018 Session: Senator Brad Hawkins On His Forest, Yard Waste, Session Start Bills, Committee Process

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks about bills he’s sponsoring and their likelihood of making it out of committee: Senate Bill 6211 creates an account in the state treasury to process revenues collected under the Good Neighbor Authority agreement entered into last year between the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service; SB 5994 would change the start of the legislative session from the second Monday of January to the first Monday of February; and SB 6055 would allow residents in the greater Leavenworth area to burn and dispose of yard waste, despite being inside an apple maggot quarantine zone.