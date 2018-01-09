2018 Session: Senator Brad Hawkins On First Week In Olympia, Proposed Bills, Committee Seats

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia. Today Hawkins talks about starting the session, being in the minority as Democrats now control the Senate, bills he’s proposing related to improving forest health and changing the session’s start date, the three committees he serves on and more.

Representatives Cary Condotta and Mike Steele join us Fridays during the session.