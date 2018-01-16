2018 Session: Senator Brad Hawkins On Apple Maggot Bill, Capital Budget, Hirst Water Bill

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks about sponsoring a bill to alter rules on outdoor pile burns within apple maggot quarantine zones, like in the greater Leavenworth area, as well as the latest with the yet-not-passed capital budget and a “fix” for water rights and well permits.

Representatives Cary Condotta and Mike Steele join us Fridays during the session.