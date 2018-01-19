2018 Session: Reps. Condotta, Steele Talk Passage of Capital Budget, Water Bill

12th District Representatives Mike Steele and Cary Condotta join Dan Langager every Friday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.

Today they talk about the passage of a Hirst-related water rights bill and the two-year capital budget.

Top state lawmakers reached a deal on the complex rural water dispute that has held up approval of more than $4 billion in new school and other construction projects for months. Republicans have insisted on getting legislation to fix the Hirst court decision before passing the capital budget. The proposed deal would allow landowners in rural areas to tap so-called permit-exempt wells while local committees in watersheds come up with longer-term mitigation plan.

The proposal also includes $300 million over the next 15 years for projects that improve stream flows, $160 million for flood-control and water-supply projects and $165 million for drinking-water loans and grants.