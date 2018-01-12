2018 Session: Reps. Condotta, Steele Talk Capital Budget, Carbon Tax, Hirst Decision

12th District Representatives Mike Steele and Cary Condotta join Dan Langager every Friday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.

Today they talks about starting the session, being in the minority, the likely passage of the capital budget, thoughts on Gov. Inslee’s proposed carbon tax, water rights, school lunches and more.

Senator Brad Hawkins joins us Mondays during the session.