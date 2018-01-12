2018 Apple Blossom Top 10 Royalty Candidates Announced, Selection Pageant Feb. 10

January 12, 2018 | 0

The Top 10 candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival were announced Wednesday night.

The top 25 girls gave their speeches to their student body and three out-of-town judges Wednesday morning.  The Top 10 – five from Eastmont and five from Wenatchee School Districts – will participate in the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday, February 10. Tickets go on sale Monday at appleblossom.org.

Vying for Queen and two Princesses this year are:

ab-top-10

From bottom left to right then top left to right.

Sophie Castillo (W) Parents Miguel & Megan Castillo
Rebecca Hall (E) Parents Chris & Jodi Hall
Shayn Stanaway (E) Parents Eric & Sandy Stanaway
Gretta Wiersma (W) Parents Don & Sue Wiersma 
Jessica Murray (W) Parents Bill & Jodi Murray
Estela Navarro (W) Parents Etzel & Deborah Navarro
Lauren Thompson (W) Parents Andrew & Anita Thompson
Brynn Sherrell (E) Parents Jimmy & Paula Sherrell
Brooke Mott (E) Parents Ed & Sherry Mott
Aryana Villafuerte (E) Parents Claudia Villafuerte

