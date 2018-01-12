2018 Apple Blossom Top 10 Royalty Candidates Announced, Selection Pageant Feb. 10

The Top 10 candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival were announced Wednesday night.

The top 25 girls gave their speeches to their student body and three out-of-town judges Wednesday morning. The Top 10 – five from Eastmont and five from Wenatchee School Districts – will participate in the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday, February 10. Tickets go on sale Monday at appleblossom.org.

Vying for Queen and two Princesses this year are:

From bottom left to right then top left to right.

Sophie Castillo (W) Parents Miguel & Megan Castillo

Rebecca Hall (E) Parents Chris & Jodi Hall

Shayn Stanaway (E) Parents Eric & Sandy Stanaway

Gretta Wiersma (W) Parents Don & Sue Wiersma

Jessica Murray (W) Parents Bill & Jodi Murray

Estela Navarro (W) Parents Etzel & Deborah Navarro

Lauren Thompson (W) Parents Andrew & Anita Thompson

Brynn Sherrell (E) Parents Jimmy & Paula Sherrell

Brooke Mott (E) Parents Ed & Sherry Mott

Aryana Villafuerte (E) Parents Claudia Villafuerte