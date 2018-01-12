2018 Apple Blossom Top 10 Royalty Candidates Announced, Selection Pageant Feb. 10
The Top 10 candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival were announced Wednesday night.
The top 25 girls gave their speeches to their student body and three out-of-town judges Wednesday morning. The Top 10 – five from Eastmont and five from Wenatchee School Districts – will participate in the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday, February 10. Tickets go on sale Monday at appleblossom.org.
Vying for Queen and two Princesses this year are:
From bottom left to right then top left to right.
Sophie Castillo (W) Parents Miguel & Megan Castillo
Rebecca Hall (E) Parents Chris & Jodi Hall
Shayn Stanaway (E) Parents Eric & Sandy Stanaway
Gretta Wiersma (W) Parents Don & Sue Wiersma
Jessica Murray (W) Parents Bill & Jodi Murray
Estela Navarro (W) Parents Etzel & Deborah Navarro
Lauren Thompson (W) Parents Andrew & Anita Thompson
Brynn Sherrell (E) Parents Jimmy & Paula Sherrell
Brooke Mott (E) Parents Ed & Sherry Mott
Aryana Villafuerte (E) Parents Claudia Villafuerte