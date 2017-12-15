Wash. State Officials Speak Out Against FFC’s Repeal Of Net Neutrality

In response to the Federal Communications Commission’s vote yesterday to repeal net neutrality rules adopted in 2015, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he plans to file yet another lawsuit against the federal government. Ferguson said that within days he will challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s vote Thursday to repeal the Obama-era rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. He says the agency failed to follow the Administrative Procedures Act.

State Representatives Norma Smith (R) and Drew Hansen (D) have each introduced legislation that would give the Office of Attorney General authority to enforce net neutrality rules in the state.

