Tread Lightly Friday Program Becoming Full Non-Profit ‘Sustainable Wenatchee’

Tread Lightly Friday started one year ago among downtown Wenatchee businesses, asking owners and patrons to do something small every Friday to lower their carbon footprint and think about environmental stewardship.

The program has grown to the point of now becoming a full non-profit with the name Sustainable Wenatchee.

Jana Fischback, their new Executive Director, said they are changing the name to be more inclusive, but are keeping “Tread Lightly Friday” as the name of their first program and will continue using the phrase “Tread Lightly” as their motto.